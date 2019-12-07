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Βιντεο ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ η Ομιλια Μακαριου 19-7-1974 ΠΡΟΔΟΣΙΑ της ΚΥΠΡΟΥ με "Εθναρχη" Καραμανλη
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65 views • December 07, 2019
ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ ΗΧΗΤΙΚΟ Ομιλια ΜΑΚΑΡΙΟΥ στο ΛΟΝΔΙΝΟ 19-7-1974 οπου αποκαλει την ΕΟΚΑ "ΤΡΟΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΚΗ" ΟΡΓΑΝΩΣΗ της 21 ΑΠΡΙΛΙΟΥ 1967 & προκαλει να ΕΠΕΜΒΟΥΝ την επομενη ημερα οι ΤΟΥΡΚΟΙ με την 1η & την 14 Αυγουστο την 2η ΕΙΣΒΟΛΗ του ΑΤΤΙΛΑ..ΚΑΡΑΜΑΝΛΗΣ.?.Η ΚΥΠΡΟΣ ΚΕΙΤΑΙ ΜΑΚΡΑΝ".& η ΚΥΠΡΟΣ κατεληφθη στο 39.3%.
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