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BEFORE HIS THRONE Vision & Message 4.06.21
Vicky & Chuck Adkins
Vicky & Chuck Adkins
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70 views • April 07, 2021
Hi Family! This message includes a vision Father gave a couple of days ago and a message He gave me during the night last night. Please pray and share if He confirms it to you.

Sending our love to each of you, and asking Father for whatever He wants you to have to walk in the fullness of who you've been called to be and all you've been called to do for Him! Please leave your comments - we love hearing from you! Thank you all so much for your love and continued prayers for us. Hugs from both of us!!! Info is below:

TO SEND A DONATION: (thank you so much if you help us!)

https://paypal.me/DesignByVicky

or through regular mail, send to:

Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055

LINK FOR PRAYER REQUESTS OR PRAISE REPORTS: https://forms.gle/SQiLymWn4dsksojY9

TO JOIN THE CHANNEL PRAYER TEAM; send us an email at:
https://[email protected]
OUR WEBSITE:
https://vickyandchuck.com
OUR EMAIL ADDRESS:
https://[email protected]
VICKY'S BLOG:
https://Vickyvmusic.blogspot.com

PRIVATE GROUP FOR WOMEN ON FACEBOOK:

Meet Him At The Well (For women only - please send a request to join)

PRAYER TEAM ON FACEBOOK: The Well Prayer Team
(Send request to join. Private group.)
Keywords
godholy spiritjesusworship
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy