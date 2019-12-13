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shocking Antisemitism Reaction to the New Jersey Kosher Market Shooting
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56 views • December 13, 2019
SHOCKING VIDEO: As Jewish bodies were still laying in cold blood after being murdered by terrorists in Jersey City, a rep of Americans Against Antisemitism captured spontaneous antisemitic tirades blaming Jews for their own murder & people cheering it on!
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