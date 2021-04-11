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Medical Devices Within-U,R Controlled Through 5G 3
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130 views • April 11, 2021
I'm saying to all persons- DO-NOT miss any part of this series and if you are reading this description and have not seen parts 1&2 I suggest you do so before this part-
The sequences of my lectures is important to follow my thought process- Not many messengers like me around- And I am more censored than any other that I know of except for those incarcerated or dead- And I have watched many seemingly good media's go south after the guv, put some pressure on them- Not -Me! WesTruther- 'CHEERS'
The sequences of my lectures is important to follow my thought process- Not many messengers like me around- And I am more censored than any other that I know of except for those incarcerated or dead- And I have watched many seemingly good media's go south after the guv, put some pressure on them- Not -Me! WesTruther- 'CHEERS'
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