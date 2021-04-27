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Goose Learns About Voting in America
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41 views • April 27, 2021
Mama goose learns how to vote and who to vote for to get free stuff. Her silence is compliance. If you want your vote to be counted you have to vote democrat, else it will be thrown away.
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