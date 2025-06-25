"NATO is finished" TRUMP just DELIVERED a knockout blow to NATO's globalists | Redacted

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump rolled into the NATO summit in the Netherlands like a wrecking ball — USA hat on, confidence dialed to 100 — and let the world know: America is DONE footing the bill for Europe’s defense. Trump is flipping the script on freeloading NATO countries, demanding 5% GDP defense spending while most of Europe still struggles to hit 2%. Spain says no. The UK plays accounting games. And Zelensky? He’s just there for the dinner party.
Also, Trump isn’t attending the full summit — he’s making them come to him. It’s a power play, and it’s working.