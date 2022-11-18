Before Jesus Comes He'll Destroy All Churches – Seeing The Future Using Bible History (25 of 26)

God is going to destroy the seven religious systems of the world, and he ruins them as a way of breaking open the paradigm of religious people so that he might save those who have right hearts but wrong heads. God is also going to destroy all political structures. There’s a coming king who's going to destroy all the empires of the world, both religiously and politically, and Revelation explains this enormous travail. What will happen, for example, to people who are anticipating the rapture and it doesn't occur? What confidence will they have in their church after that? They’ll have very little. We have a good model of this, ironically, that was created by the Baptist evangelist William Miller. William Miller was convinced that Jesus was coming in 1844, and he began to tell all of New England that Jesus was coming. Historians say the number of people who bought into Miller's message is somewhere around 75,000 — give or take a few thousand — and when Jesus didn't appear, well, the abandonment of the Miller movement ensued... it dried up and went away in just a day or two!

