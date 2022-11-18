Before Jesus Comes He'll Destroy All Churches – Seeing The Future Using Bible History (25 of 26)

God is going to destroy the seven religious systems of the world, and he
ruins them as a way of breaking open the paradigm of religious people
so that he might save those who have right hearts but wrong heads. God
is also going to destroy all political structures. There’s a coming king
who's going to destroy all the empires of the world, both religiously
and politically, and Revelation explains this enormous travail.
What will happen, for example, to people who are anticipating the
rapture and it doesn't occur? What confidence will they have in their
church after that? They’ll have very little. We have a good model of
this, ironically, that was created by the Baptist evangelist William
Miller. William Miller was convinced that Jesus was coming in 1844, and
he began to tell all of New England that Jesus was coming. Historians
say the number of people who bought into Miller's message is somewhere
around 75,000 — give or take a few thousand — and when Jesus didn't
appear, well, the abandonment of the Miller movement ensued... it dried
up and went away in just a day or two!
