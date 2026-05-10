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Man Of My Heart - Gail Carson
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Oh my gosh, I changed a few words, and changed the look/feel/sound, and produced a whole new song. It's a wedding song! Cry with me now! Share it with anyone you know getting married! 


Man of my Heart
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
100% My concept, idea, direction, arrangement, style, video production, original lyrics, and AI Voice/Music


verse
I wish I'd found you, many years ago
I had all but given up on love, just so you know
But now time, has met up, with opportunity
Now I'm looking at you, and You're looking at me


Chorus
You're the Man of my Heart, there's no finer friend
You heal me in ways,  hard to comprehend
From now on,  we'll never be apart
Forever you are
Man of my heart


verse
I don't actually know, who rescued who
Cause you heal me, just as much as I heal you
Let's go explore the woods, lose track of  hours
Let's go get lost, in fields of wildflowers


Chorus
You're the Man of my Heart, there's no finer friend
You heal me in ways,  hard to comprehend
From now on,  we'll never be apart
Forever you are
Man of my heart


Bridge
You see me through, every challenge, every storm
I see you through, every bump, in the road
We'll go through life together, without doubt or fear
Because  we'll help each other, year after year 

Chorus
You're the Man of my Heart, there's no finer friend
You heal me in ways,  hard to comprehend
From now on,  we'll never be apart
Forever you are
Man of my heart

You're the Man of my Heart, there's no finer friend
You heal me in ways,  hard to comprehend
From now on,  we'll never be apart
Forever you are
Man of my heart

Forever you are
Man of my heart

Keywords
aiweddinglove songanniversarywedding songheart song
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy