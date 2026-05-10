Oh my gosh, I changed a few words, and changed the look/feel/sound, and produced a whole new song. It's a wedding song! Cry with me now! Share it with anyone you know getting married!





Man of my Heart

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing

100% My concept, idea, direction, arrangement, style, video production, original lyrics, and AI Voice/Music





verse

I wish I'd found you, many years ago

I had all but given up on love, just so you know

But now time, has met up, with opportunity

Now I'm looking at you, and You're looking at me





Chorus

You're the Man of my Heart, there's no finer friend

You heal me in ways, hard to comprehend

From now on, we'll never be apart

Forever you are

Man of my heart





verse

I don't actually know, who rescued who

Cause you heal me, just as much as I heal you

Let's go explore the woods, lose track of hours

Let's go get lost, in fields of wildflowers





Chorus

You're the Man of my Heart, there's no finer friend

You heal me in ways, hard to comprehend

From now on, we'll never be apart

Forever you are

Man of my heart





Bridge

You see me through, every challenge, every storm

I see you through, every bump, in the road

We'll go through life together, without doubt or fear

Because we'll help each other, year after year



Chorus

You're the Man of my Heart, there's no finer friend

You heal me in ways, hard to comprehend

From now on, we'll never be apart

Forever you are

Man of my heart



You're the Man of my Heart, there's no finer friend

You heal me in ways, hard to comprehend

From now on, we'll never be apart

Forever you are

Man of my heart



Forever you are

Man of my heart