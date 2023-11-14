Create New Account
P.1 Is this just GOOFING AROUND, or is there MORE TO IT? MVI_6071
EK the Urban Yeti
136 views
Published 18 hours ago

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/aa355397-624c-4d4d-9fa0-e6eee0f58034

I discovered this advertisement for a perfume from the Inspired Unemployed duo, Matt Ford and Jack Steele, in the November 2023 ‘Wellness’ advertising magazine from Chemist Warehouse. I am not happy with what is probably being implied. If I am mistaken, I apologise to Ford and Steele.

Keywords
lifeparenthoodpregnancysocial engineeringculturemarriagemasculinitygender dysphoriafemininityhairsilicaartificial wombswomblong haircrew cutshaved headpony tail

