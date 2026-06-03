Why Seawater Is an Efficient Solution for District Cooling

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Hot weather increases the need for cooling, which can lead to higher energy use. This presentation explains how district cooling uses naturally cool seawater to provide an energy efficient air conditioning system for multiple buildings. By reducing electricity consumption, seawater cooling helps create a more sustainable and cost-effective way to keep cities comfortable.