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Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Dublin, Ireland over the weekend
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8 views • August 26, 2020
Ben Swann, August 26, 2020
Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Dublin, Ireland over the weekend, demanding an end to lockdowns, social distancing and mask wearing. Plus, we take a look at the staggering jump in wealth for the world’s billionaires and take a look at why this “new normal” is working only for them.
Massive C0VlD Protests in Ireland and Will These Lockdowns Last Until End of 2021?
Ben Swann
https://truthinmedia.com/
https://ise.media/
https://www.facebook.com/watch/BenSwannRealityCheck/
Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Dublin, Ireland over the weekend, demanding an end to lockdowns, social distancing and mask wearing. Plus, we take a look at the staggering jump in wealth for the world’s billionaires and take a look at why this “new normal” is working only for them.
Massive C0VlD Protests in Ireland and Will These Lockdowns Last Until End of 2021?
Ben Swann
https://truthinmedia.com/
https://ise.media/
https://www.facebook.com/watch/BenSwannRealityCheck/
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