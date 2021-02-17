© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donald Trump 'prepared the politics' of Biden's response to China
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • February 17, 2021
Donald Trump "recognised the threat and the challenge" China posed to America and to the international system much more explicitly than any leader before him, says The Australian’s Foreign Editor Greg Sheridan.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.