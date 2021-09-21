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Allegiance to Liberty
Blondie Broadcast
Blondie Broadcast
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10 views • September 21, 2021
🇺🇸Put on the armor of GOD

369 🐚 We are entering ascension into the Golden Age of Love & Light

👑 Join me on this quest to save humanity & vanquish treachery

💚 Tips or pledge:
https://www.patreon.com/BlondieBroadcast

☀Blondie Broadcast OTHER PLATFORMS☀
UGETube:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Blondie%20Broadcast
Bitchute:
https://bitchute.com/blondie-broadcast
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCD1_Bv7MAZDqC5i6m6bgDAg
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chattyq
Rumble:
http://Rumble.com/Blondiebroadcast

📱 Telegram:
https://t.me/BlondieBroadcast2
🎧 Podcasts: Blondie Broadcast
https://www.buzzsprout.com/1728972
linked to most podcast apps
Reason podcast:
https://reason.fm/podcast/blondie-broadcast
Patriot Streetfighter
“Get in the fight”
Rumble http://PSFRumble.com
📜 Buy a Pocket sized US Constitution & other real patriotic materials:
https://nccs.net/collections/pocket-constitution

🐸 Gab, Parler, Twitter
Blondiebroadcast@LuvCampDelta
https://wego.social/BlondieBroadcast

🛸 Extraterrestrial agenda & the global revolution:
https://youtu.be/o7pnd-nXGPs

🎟 MJ12 Truth vs illusions
https://t.me/Majestic12Mirror/10856

⚖️ Justice for children MAGA memes:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PJi3Qz1ya12c/
🐸 KEK’in Butt MAGA memes:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gf5xcyiuJ3ni/
Music Memes playlist: https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/Xf3s0wKX0HzO/

🕶 MJ12 tweet Archives:
https://mega.nz/folder/uGgi1DLZ#LnaxLnLk_8q2E7N2NYJQ2A
🔍Original MEGA MEMES:
https://mega.nz/#F!3WJgkI7K!n2m_0Kv8Zu0UROq3lgjtmQ

"For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither anything hid, that shall not be known and come to light." Luke 8:17

🌞 Bible Codes " We have a Rendezvous w/destiny"
Matthew7-24MonteCarlo24-7
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=xhjxyxjMKfY&;t=569s

🎶Great Awakening 🎺 Can You Hear Me:
https://rumble.com/embed/v9cv7b/?pub=f3mrn

🇺🇸 TRUMP "The best is yet to come"2020
American Ingenuity
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Eg17zzhsEGfK/

🌎 Plan To Save the World:
https://rumble.com/vbd957-q-the-plan-to-save-the-world-1080p60.html

#LoveandLight
#REPUBLIC
#JUSTICE
#FREEDOM
NCSWIC
The Great Awakening
GTMOTribunals
WWG1WGA

🇺🇸 TRUMP THE ESTABLISHMENT
https://youtu.be/G2qIXXafxCQ

📜 Mark Taylor prophecies
https://sordrescue.com
Miracles Happen everyday!

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