Mouse Utopia and The Blackest Pill - #PropagandaWatch

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/blackpill/
You've probably heard about John B. Calhoun's mouse utopia experiment by now. Everyone's been talking about it recently. But what does this experiment really tell us about the human experience, and can we avoid swallowing the poisoned black pill of the propagandists when covering this highly anti-human idea? Join James for this important exposé of the Malthusian eugenicists behind the great reset.
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