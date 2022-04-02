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If They Will Do This To These People, They Won't Think Twice About Doing It To You!
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181 views • April 02, 2022
In just the past month, two states have introduced bills that would allow a mother to murder her BORN child from 7 days to 28 days after birth! Yes, it's not a joke and considering that our government has sanctioned the murder or the unborn, but advancing the idea of euthanasia for years, and is complicit in the genocide taking place right now in the name of COVID, do you think they will think twice about killing any of us? Think again! Get ready to resist the tyrants!
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/if-they-will-do-this-to-these-people-they-wont-think-twice-about-doing-it-to-you-video/
Join our main chat on Discord: https://discord.gg/5YKACb46xJ
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