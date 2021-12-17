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Situation Update, Dec 17, 2021 - CDC weaves desperate cover story for expected 15,000+ vaccine deaths PER WEEK in America by Christmas
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401 views • December 18, 2021
1:30 BIG Story
18:18 Shocking Study
24:28 Announcements
32:22 Mars
42:01 Insane News
54:09 Financial News
1:01:35 Food Recalls
1:06:45 Vaccines
1:14:32 Update
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
18:18 Shocking Study
24:28 Announcements
32:22 Mars
42:01 Insane News
54:09 Financial News
1:01:35 Food Recalls
1:06:45 Vaccines
1:14:32 Update
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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