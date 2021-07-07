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"FEEL THE VERN" Campaign Song by Toots Sweet
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50 views • July 07, 2021
"FEEL THE VERN" Campaign Song for the next Governor of the Great State of #Georgia, Mr. Vernon Jones.
VISIT:
https://www.jonesforgeorgia.com/
https://patriotsintune.net/
Special Thanks & Video Footage:
-Carolyn Ryan
-Alveda King
-CBS 46
-NTD
-Real America
-11alive.com
-Breitbart news
-Faith & Freedom Coalition
-Bergius Owens
-Claston Bernard
-Real America’s Voice
-Free Stock Footage
VISIT:
https://www.jonesforgeorgia.com/
https://patriotsintune.net/
Special Thanks & Video Footage:
-Carolyn Ryan
-Alveda King
-CBS 46
-NTD
-Real America
-11alive.com
-Breitbart news
-Faith & Freedom Coalition
-Bergius Owens
-Claston Bernard
-Real America’s Voice
-Free Stock Footage
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