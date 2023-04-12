Skeptic society is part of Fabian society and their secret agenda, Karl Marx's communist manifesto

Mirror. Source

Fabian Society and their Secret Agenda Part 1/2 https://is.gd/HzYmuR & 2/2 https://is.gd/iGHA5k





Quote: "Understanding communism today and it's far reaching effects on our society through institutions like the Fabian Society, and understanding it's ultimate aim to destroy Nations, Cultures and Traditions in order to bring about a One World Government.. Known today as the New World Order"