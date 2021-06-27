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Outraged Resident EXPOSES School_ ‘If This Isn’t FASCISM, Then What IS_’ _ The Glenn Beck Program.
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190 views • June 27, 2021
Simon Campbell’s kids may be grown, but as a former member of his district’s school board, he understands more than most the power these local politicians have on the ENTIRE community. Campbell recently went viral for confronting the Pennsbury School District in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and for exposing its attempts to censor community members with concerns. But that kind of government oppression won’t fly for this former Brit. Now a proud American, he’ll do what he can to defend our nation's sacred freedoms and to expose the far-left's attempts to squash them: ‘If [this is] not fascism, then tell me what IS fascism,’ he says. WATCH more Glenn Beck: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mFQvZnJUzFs
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