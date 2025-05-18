BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Follow The Silenced (The Full Length Original Unedited Documentary) May 15, 2025
89 views • 13 hours ago

Follow the Silenced (2025) Source: https://followthesilenced.com/

Shared at request of film makers. (see https://substack.com/@mole/note/c-117780455 for details)

After winning Best of Festival and Best Director at the 2025 Santa Monica International Film Festival, this powerful film is ready to debut on the global stage — and we want you to be a part of it.

Follow the Silenced reveals the heartbreaking journey of Americans who trusted the science, only to have their lives forever changed by being chosen for the first COVID vaccine trials. These brave souls refused to be silenced.

This powerful documentary follows those who were smeared, slandered, and pushed into the shadows. When Big Pharma and the government turned their backs, they found strength in each other.

Be part of the movement that refuses to let the truth be silenced.

For the past three years, a film crew has been intimately documenting the lives of everyday Americans who have been seriously injured immediately following their COVID-19 vaccination. In the process of documenting these diverse stories across the United States, the filmmakers uncovered a larger story behind a successful campaign to conceal the true scope of injuries from these vaccines.

What begins as a simple quest for appropriate medical care becomes an eye-opening journey that exposes the frightening reality behind the scenes of our nation’s healthcare system, federal regulatory agencies entrusted with our health and safety, and what has recently been described as “The Censorship Industrial Complex.”

At the heart of this story is a call to action. Abandoned by their doctors, the U.S Government, and pharmaceutical companies, the injured create a community to heal each other and give voice to the voiceless. Through their formation of REACT19, these injured individuals discover the cause of their injuries, the research to prove it, and the treatments to restore their health.

Please share and consider donating at: https://followthesilenced.com/donate/

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0rSA8MYCix4

SuperSpreader:  [SubStack]  [Telegram]  [Gettr]  [Truth]  [GAB]  [Brighteon Social]  [Bitchute]  [Odysee]

Follow the Silenced webpage archived: https://archive.md/qQto8

vaccinetyrannyvaxblood clotsfaucideath shotkilljab
