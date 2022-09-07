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The Pope is calling in all assets by October 1st. What does it mean? Mark Christopher
High Hopes
High Hopes
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206 views • September 07, 2022

Jim Crenshaw


When he talks about "open markets"...think of bank accounts, retirement accounts, stock portfolios, all of these "Gold IRA" retirement funds and so forth. If it is not in silver or gold in your hands then be prepared for it to be gone.


Do I know this is going to happen on the 1st of October? No. But our system is being destroyed. I don't know when this will happen but I believe it will happen. Sorry guys but I don't have any funny words or wisdom to offer other than expect at some point a complete failure of the banks. You must understand we are the real creditors. They owe us and they don't intend to pay.

Source: Mark-kishon: Christopher on vimeo: https://vimeo.com/745338896


September 6, 2022


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/VYKM3V2xQZV9/


Keywords
vaticangoldsilverpopebanksfinanceassetsiraretirement fundsdeadlinebank accountsgreat resetmark christopheropen marketsstock portfoliosoctober 1 2022
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