The Pope is calling in all assets by October 1st. What does it mean? Mark Christopher

Jim Crenshaw





When he talks about "open markets"...think of bank accounts, retirement accounts, stock portfolios, all of these "Gold IRA" retirement funds and so forth. If it is not in silver or gold in your hands then be prepared for it to be gone.





Do I know this is going to happen on the 1st of October? No. But our system is being destroyed. I don't know when this will happen but I believe it will happen. Sorry guys but I don't have any funny words or wisdom to offer other than expect at some point a complete failure of the banks. You must understand we are the real creditors. They owe us and they don't intend to pay.

Source: Mark-kishon: Christopher on vimeo: https://vimeo.com/745338896





September 6, 2022





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/VYKM3V2xQZV9/



