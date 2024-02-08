US Helicopter Carrying 5 Marines Goes MISSING In California

Marine Corps heavy lift helo, a 'SUPER STALLION' which can carry hum-vs and such has gone missing in the Laguna Mtss Cleveland national forest, east of San Diego.
Senior national correspondent William La Jeunesse reports on weather and logistical issues hampering search and rescue efforts for a missing helicopter carrying five Marines to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. Winter storm warning is in effect for Pine Valley, Laguna Summit, a tough area for search and rescue due to steep canyons, the weather, radios dont work well, etc.
