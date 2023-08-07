DTR S3 Ep 268: Bart Sibrel Interview

Bart Sibrel is the premiere documentary filmmaker when it comes to the hoax of the NASA Moon missions. His two films "A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Moon" and "Astronauts Gone Wild" reveal all the essential information that anyone needs to see to understand that our government lied to us and in the process murdered more than one person to keep the story quiet. Today we get the privilege of sitting down with Bart and learning more about what drove him to risk his own safety to bring us this incredible story. Enjoy.





BART SIBREL LINKS:

http://sibrel.com/

http://moonmovie.com/





