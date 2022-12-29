The CCP Sanctions Two U.S. Officials

https://gnews.org/articles/634396
Summary：12/28/2022 The Chinese Foreign Ministry sanctioned two U.S. citizens in response to U.S. sanctions against three Chinese officials over human rights issues. The two sanctioned Americans are Miles Yu and Todd Stein, and Deputy Director of the US Congressional executive commission on China. But both of them said it doesn't mean anything to them.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.