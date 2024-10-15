BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mitigate EMFs & Boost Your Farm's Productivity with the Geofield XLT | John Wood's Testimonial (US Wellness Meats)
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
61 views • 6 months ago

www.essentialenergy.us 
www.geofieldsystems.com
Join John Wood, a 5th generation cattle farmer and managing partner at US Wellness Meats, as he shares his incredible experience with the Geofield XLT (formerly known as the Geofield AG Conditioner). John calls it an “unfair advantage” for their farm, with no changes made except for installing the Geofield XLT, leading to a remarkable 20% increase in farm yields.

In today’s farming world, excess artificial EMFs and dirty electricity disrupt the soil, plants, people, and animals. The Geofield XLT mitigates this stress by harmonizing the EMFs in the environment, creating a balanced space where all living systems thrive. Its resonant harmonics of light help energize cells, eliminate EMF stress, and boost vitality, making the organisms healthier and more productive.

Farmers need every edge they can get—learn how the Geofield XLT can help you too!

Keywords
cropsemf protectionfarmfarminglightcellsfarmercattlesoildairy farmerlivestockfood productionjohn woodemf stressemf safe farmfarm productivityfarm yields
