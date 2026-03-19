Agate Stone Extracts: People, +, Chabad, 'Millions' Of Years Old

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Extracts from one small agate stone.. Having up to the size of boulders of the stones_ observing history which has been deliberately placed throughout, as the stones were being formed. Nothing random about the images. As a normal trait today also, most images are usually several beings mixed together to make up a variety of images.