Top Oncologist Angus Dalgleish: Covid Shots Are Behind Turbo Cancer Spike
Published 18 hours ago

A world-renowned oncologist has warned it is “no coincidence” that turbo cancers are soaring among those vaccinated for Covid with mRNA shots.

Professor Angus Dalgleish recently wrote an open letter to the editor-in-chief of the medical journal The BMJ.

He is urging the journal that the harmful effects of Covid injections be “aired and debated immediately” because turbo cancers and other diseases are rapidly progressing among “boosted” people.

