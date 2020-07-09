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High Altitude Balloon 25
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49 views • July 09, 2020
Flight 25
Date: 8 May 2020
Time 06:32:31
Launch Location Santa Nella, Ca.
Landed about 35 Miles Southeast of Los Banos, Ca.
https://loonatec.com/
https://youtu.be/TbPvEMIw-28
https://www.insta360.com/product/inst...
The tail fins on the capsule failed at take off and put capsule into a spin for a while, but it settled down about five minuets or so into the flight.
The missions for this flight were to test rocket thrust at altitude above 100,000 feet, and to test a new capsule release system that was installed for this flight.
The capsule release device is designed by a company call Balloon Ascent Technologies. The device I used is called Bounder it can be purchased at: https://loonatec.com/product/bounder/
The device worked perfectly on the flight and performed the functions that were programed into it.
The device has many features one of the functions is called Geo Fence. This feature allows you to program a designated safe area the balloon can travel. If the balloon travels off course it will automatically release the capsule so that it will land safely.
This flight had a max ceiling of 120,000 feet I programed the Bounder to release the capsule at that altitude, however the balloon flew off coarse and the Bounder device released the capsule at about 36790 feet when the balloon exited the area I programed into the device.
The capsule landed safely in a field about 20 miles southeast of Los Banos, Ca. We tracked the capsule the entire flight and we were at the landing site when the capsule landed. You can see our pickup truck on the road just before the capsule touch down.
The computer controlling the rock thrust experiment was programed to start the motor at 110,000 feet and since the capsule never reached that altitude the rocket motor wasn't switch on. I will reschedule this experiment for another flight. I only have two balloons left so I may have too include it on a flight running another experiment.
The video from the other cameras on this flight will be released later I need time to edit the footage from all the cameras together and overlay telemetry data onto the video.
You can change the view of this video with the control on the screen.
Enjoy Dwayne
Date: 8 May 2020
Time 06:32:31
Launch Location Santa Nella, Ca.
Landed about 35 Miles Southeast of Los Banos, Ca.
https://loonatec.com/
https://youtu.be/TbPvEMIw-28
https://www.insta360.com/product/inst...
The tail fins on the capsule failed at take off and put capsule into a spin for a while, but it settled down about five minuets or so into the flight.
The missions for this flight were to test rocket thrust at altitude above 100,000 feet, and to test a new capsule release system that was installed for this flight.
The capsule release device is designed by a company call Balloon Ascent Technologies. The device I used is called Bounder it can be purchased at: https://loonatec.com/product/bounder/
The device worked perfectly on the flight and performed the functions that were programed into it.
The device has many features one of the functions is called Geo Fence. This feature allows you to program a designated safe area the balloon can travel. If the balloon travels off course it will automatically release the capsule so that it will land safely.
This flight had a max ceiling of 120,000 feet I programed the Bounder to release the capsule at that altitude, however the balloon flew off coarse and the Bounder device released the capsule at about 36790 feet when the balloon exited the area I programed into the device.
The capsule landed safely in a field about 20 miles southeast of Los Banos, Ca. We tracked the capsule the entire flight and we were at the landing site when the capsule landed. You can see our pickup truck on the road just before the capsule touch down.
The computer controlling the rock thrust experiment was programed to start the motor at 110,000 feet and since the capsule never reached that altitude the rocket motor wasn't switch on. I will reschedule this experiment for another flight. I only have two balloons left so I may have too include it on a flight running another experiment.
The video from the other cameras on this flight will be released later I need time to edit the footage from all the cameras together and overlay telemetry data onto the video.
You can change the view of this video with the control on the screen.
Enjoy Dwayne
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