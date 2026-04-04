The Chosen People 2000 Years Ago

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The Chosen People were in the world when Jesus was in the world. A few decades later, those Chosen People who were still alive were gathered up by angels (raptured) when the Son of Man returned.
"Prophecy Paradox, the Case for a First Century End Time" at Amazon: http://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/0964781611/bibleprophend-20