Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Season One Finale: Visual Appreciation Recap & Special Guest Dr. Peter McCullough | Ep. 20
2 views
channel image
We The Patriots USA
Published Monday |



Join us for the season one finale as we reflect on our remarkable journey together. So many incredible individuals have graced our podcast, including everyday heroes, doctors, scientists, entrepreneurs, mothers, fathers, veterans, and visionaries.Show more


But that's not all! As a final surprise, we are thrilled to feature the world-renowned cardiologist and internist Dr. Peter McCullough. Prepare to be captivated and enjoy a relaxed and open discussion as Dr. McCullough shares the possible links between hyper-vaccination, the autism spectrum, and a rise in youth gender transitioning.


As we bid farewell to this incredible season, we invite you to celebrate the extraordinary individuals who have graced our podcast and join us as we honor the awe-inspiring legacy of Dr. Peter McCullough, a true pioneer in cardiology and internal medicine.


This interview was filmed in the media room at the WTP USA's First National Conference in Boise, ID. The two-day conference is available on the We The Patriots USA Rumble Channel!


The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots U.S.A. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!


Kristen Meghan's Twitter: https://twitter.com/KristenMeghan

Substack: https://substack.com/@exposuretruth


Find more from Dr. Peter McCullough:

Podcast: https://www.americaoutloud.com/the-mccullough-report/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/P_McCulloughMD

Substack: https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/


Find more from Tammy Clark:

Websites: www.standupmichigan.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tammy_K_Clark

Substack: https://substack.com/@exposuretruth


Subscribe to the We The Patriots U.S.A. newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/.../vets.../id1667323110

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1XyfOeW4gQ7Oh3cjHFVKMW

iHeart Radio: https://tinyurl.com/iHeartRadioVetsandVisionaries

Amazon Podcasts: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/7dd6e187-ecbe-4a7d-8aa4-5b8d242d570d/vets-visionaries-with-kristen-meghan

Google Podcast: https://tinyurl.com/GooglePodcast-VandV

Sign the petition; Health Status Should be a Protected Class Under Federal Law: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/petitions/health-petition.html


Show less

CSID: 39a7263a42f93acf



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
patriotsusamccullough

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket