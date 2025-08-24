NATO is SHOCKED: Putin ordered to Adopt the WORLD's only Nuclear-Powered Cruise Missile in 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The fact that Vladimir Putin visited the Russian Federal Nuclear Center in 'Sarov' on August 23 indicates that Moscow is preparing a tough response to the West if NATO countries continue to escalate the current conflict.................................................................................................................................................................. ******************************************************
