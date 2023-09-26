💥BIG BLAST - A Russian Cruise Missile Hit a Joint Weapons & Ammo Depot - 3000 TONS - of the Ukrainian AF in the Kiselevka area of the Kherson region

A cruise missile hit a joint weapons and ammunition depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kiselevka area of the Kherson region on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
As a result of the defeat and subsequent detonation, 12 hangars were destroyed, in which more than 3 thousand tons of ammunition of various calibers were stored
