💥BIG BLAST - A Russian Cruise Missile Hit a Joint Weapons & Ammo Depot - 3000 TONS - of the Ukrainian AF in the Kiselevka area of the Kherson region
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 12 hours ago

A cruise missile hit a joint weapons and ammunition depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kiselevka area of the Kherson region on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

As a result of the defeat and subsequent detonation, 12 hangars were destroyed, in which more than 3 thousand tons of ammunition of various calibers were stored

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

