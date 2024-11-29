© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Complementing the Devil's Children
29 views • 5 months ago
- Complimenting the work of Satan's synagogue -- they are very effective in their work.
- The Embarrassing "work" of the "Christian" church who grovel's before the devil's children and is ashamed of the Words of Jesus Christ.
- This is a longer video/podcast. In the end, I hope that Pastors will once again re-engage in the battle against Satan's synagogue as did Jesus Christ, John the Baptist, the Apostles, the disciples, and the Church in the Book of Acts.
Fritz Berggren, PhD
Bloodandfaith.com
