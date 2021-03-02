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Humble Disciples: WAKE UP..!
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394 views • March 02, 2021
Wake up and be watchful! Praying always in the Holy Spirit! :) I sincerely pray you are at peace in Christ Jesus.
Humble Disciples: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4Nd...
BAV: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2MZ...
my other channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjf...
Wake Up x Humble Disciples
beat made x Enoch Hayze
chorus (2x):
better wake up, wake up….
betta wake up wake up wake up...
its time to shake the bed…
wake em from they're comas…,
verse 1 (Enoch Hayze)
Reportin live from the apocalypse,
I pray, to the Most High
for the strength, truth, & knowledge.
Deliver us from this bondage?
Give us discernment, bless us with the full armor.
We're at war with the ones who monopolize, against our kind.
The ones that they ostricise.
Beware of the pharisees and scribes.
The ones that you idolize. Open up your eyes and rise!
I think its time to shake they bed,
wake up from they comas, resurection from the dead!
Give your life and repent, circumsise your heart- take that walk, become born again.
I put it on my vitals.
To all my rivals,
that worship idols. ..
your goin backwards like the Nile.
All this knowledge Ive compiled…..
The truth is in the torah ……
We're living in the days of Noah!
chorus 2x
wake up...wake up...wake up...wake up...wake up…
better wakeup...wake up..wake..
its time to shake they're beds. ..
wake em from they're comas…
verse 2(whytemike)
wake up wake up…
yall eatin and drinkin fake stuff
chemical agents
modify your dna,
while you participate,
in a-bominable rituals,
kabalistic sigils…..
everywhere you turn
let the flag burn,
put the ashes in a urn.
Burn America burn!
"There was a fire burnt down a corporation"
" heard it was the freemasons"
gotchu wearin masks like Jason.
sacrificin for initiation, manifestation,
let em walk ya to the basement
lace ya with the satan-hybridization,
I be studyin like Bereans, Isaiah to Revelation, back to Ephesians.
Send it in like a bap-tism-
I got crosshairs on vaticans and alchemists.
Thats a nephilim up in the Guinness.
Thats a script that they give us.
Yah, deliver us?
chorus 2x outro.
wake up wake up wake up wake up……..
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
Humble Disciples: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4Nd...
BAV: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2MZ...
my other channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjf...
Wake Up x Humble Disciples
beat made x Enoch Hayze
chorus (2x):
better wake up, wake up….
betta wake up wake up wake up...
its time to shake the bed…
wake em from they're comas…,
verse 1 (Enoch Hayze)
Reportin live from the apocalypse,
I pray, to the Most High
for the strength, truth, & knowledge.
Deliver us from this bondage?
Give us discernment, bless us with the full armor.
We're at war with the ones who monopolize, against our kind.
The ones that they ostricise.
Beware of the pharisees and scribes.
The ones that you idolize. Open up your eyes and rise!
I think its time to shake they bed,
wake up from they comas, resurection from the dead!
Give your life and repent, circumsise your heart- take that walk, become born again.
I put it on my vitals.
To all my rivals,
that worship idols. ..
your goin backwards like the Nile.
All this knowledge Ive compiled…..
The truth is in the torah ……
We're living in the days of Noah!
chorus 2x
wake up...wake up...wake up...wake up...wake up…
better wakeup...wake up..wake..
its time to shake they're beds. ..
wake em from they're comas…
verse 2(whytemike)
wake up wake up…
yall eatin and drinkin fake stuff
chemical agents
modify your dna,
while you participate,
in a-bominable rituals,
kabalistic sigils…..
everywhere you turn
let the flag burn,
put the ashes in a urn.
Burn America burn!
"There was a fire burnt down a corporation"
" heard it was the freemasons"
gotchu wearin masks like Jason.
sacrificin for initiation, manifestation,
let em walk ya to the basement
lace ya with the satan-hybridization,
I be studyin like Bereans, Isaiah to Revelation, back to Ephesians.
Send it in like a bap-tism-
I got crosshairs on vaticans and alchemists.
Thats a nephilim up in the Guinness.
Thats a script that they give us.
Yah, deliver us?
chorus 2x outro.
wake up wake up wake up wake up……..
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
Keywords
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