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Pete Hegseth announced a new policy today, allowing off-duty service members to carry personal firearms on military bases
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Pete Hegseth announced a new policy today, allowing off-duty service members to carry personal firearms on military bases.

The directive sets a "presumption of approval" for such requests, meaning commanders must provide written reasons to deny them. This ends the longstanding DoD ban on private weapons outside official duties like security patrols. Hegseth cited past attacks on bases, such as the 2009 Fort Hood shooting that killed 13, as justification for arming personnel against "soft target" threats.

Potential concerns include heightened risks in family housing areas, where alcohol-related incidents or suicides—already a major issue in the military—could escalate with loaded handguns nearby. Bases also face new administrative challenges aligning state-level carry laws with federal oversight.

➡️The policy applies to US bases worldwide, including overseas installations in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

At foreign bases hosting American troops and families, implementation raises questions about local host-nation laws, Status of Forces Agreements (SOFA), and coordination with allies—particularly in countries with strict gun controls like Germany or Japan.

Adding more from Hegseth:  ... possibly because he didn't align with Trump, or agree on ground troops in Iran???

US Army General Randy George has been removed from position.. Confirmed.

Pete Hegseth has reportedly asked U.S. Army Chief of Staff Randy George to step down and take immediate retirement, according to sources cited by CBS News.

One source said Hegseth is seeking a successor who is aligned with the defense and leadership vision of Donald Trump and willing to implement both Trump’s and Hegseth’s direction for the U.S. Army.

  Two additional U.S. Army generals were removed today, according to the Washington Post, which cited two defense officials speaking anonymously.

The officials said the dismissals included Gen. David Hodne, head of the Army’s Training and Transformation Command since October, and Maj. Gen. William Green Jr., the Army’s chief of chaplains.


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