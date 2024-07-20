BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Melbourne Freedom Rally 20 July 2024 - Victoria Market
Lightpath
Lightpath
23 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 9 months ago

Part 2 of two videos of this wet Saturday rally, this one covering the speeches in the Queen Victoria Market. Our topics covered all things stemming from government corruption, such as the results of the poison "jab", aerial spraying, weather manipulation, child exploitation, contaminated drinking water, excess deaths and turbo-cancer. Our government leaders and bureaucrats are destined for a long jail term when the tables have turned, and God has said he would do exactly that. 

Keywords
corruptiongodgovernmentsaturdayweather manipulationspeecheschild exploitationexcess deathspoison jabcontaminated drinking waterturbo cancermelbourne freedom rallyaerial spraying
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy