White Zombie -Soul-Crusher

Video done on/around ‎June ‎29, ‎2006

"Drop it, buster."



Leatherneck'n down the street like "Hey I'm joyrid'n", Like a bad dog - come on "Burn in!" Leatherneck'n down the street like "Hey I'm joyrid'n", Like a bad dog - come on "Burn in!"



Demon got my soul and I said "Drive!", Come on - speed kills - but I'm alive yeah!, In my Durango 95 Yeah! Casino on the edge she move like a twister, Gravity crank - solo my sista - Come on, She said "Take me away" Away Away. Shout!



I'm deadly on the eyes an astro-spyder, baby, A powertripp'n no, no, no, maybe? Come on - Angel trumpets again yeah!



Motherfucker scream "horrorshow" time, A diamond ass right on my line, Come on - She said "Take me away" away away, shout



Burning like fat in the fire the smell, Of red, red kroovy screamed mega-flow, A stalking ground without prey, A flash of superstition whimpering like a crippled animal, Dogs of the Soul-Crusher, pulling closer, Like the blue steel jaws of hell



Digg'n in my heart I find a human generator, Duke of N.Y. See Yeah! Eliminator, All you need is love - Yeah! Like, A cool and crazy freak machine she twanged, Off and out like I never seen, I'm gonna take her, I'm gonna take her, Down, her down, her down, watch out!



Shack'n out in my skin, flesh 'n' waves they begin, I'm going out like a holiday (shout it!), Then my mind generate a weepy young "D" to terminate, Takin' a trip, I said, "Straight to hell" (shout it!)



Real country dark the street, hog the road, swamp the beat, She gonna know just what I mean, yeah! Trip back on the serpent move, Z-man slowly bang the groove, Takin' a trip - "a real kick" to hell (shout it!) Think'n that when she die spirit go up to the sky, Devil come a stepp'n, brainiac a look'n below, yeah!

