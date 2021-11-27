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MASS VACCINE DEATH COVERUP! - Jab Is The Fake Variant! - Fake Variant To Be Blamed On Pure Bloods!
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2052 views • November 27, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the new fake variant which in reality is just a massive hike in vaccine deaths as people's immune function collapses due to jabbing themselves with poison.
We warned that this would happen and now, here we are. A new fake variant to be blamed on unjabbed despite the variant itself literally being the jab. While it's expected, a lot of stupid people are going along with it.
In this video, we break down the latest fear mongering news pushed out by the mainstream media as they claim without evidence that this variant is moving country to country despite no test being available to possibly either isolate or pick up on it, or even discern it from covid or the flu.
The media and people like Dr. Fauci also claim that this so-called variant is ALSO in the US and UK, again without evidence. They tell everyone to be very scared and shelter in their homes with 50 masks.
Not only is this not scientific, it's also evil and absurd.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
See the Dollar Vigilante's NOVEMBER ISSUE HERE:
https://t.co/bDzYAUfaiK?amp=1
DOWNLOAD Ed Bugos' latest free special report HERE:
https://cdn.dollarvigilante.com/ed-bugos-pick
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the new fake variant which in reality is just a massive hike in vaccine deaths as people's immune function collapses due to jabbing themselves with poison.
We warned that this would happen and now, here we are. A new fake variant to be blamed on unjabbed despite the variant itself literally being the jab. While it's expected, a lot of stupid people are going along with it.
In this video, we break down the latest fear mongering news pushed out by the mainstream media as they claim without evidence that this variant is moving country to country despite no test being available to possibly either isolate or pick up on it, or even discern it from covid or the flu.
The media and people like Dr. Fauci also claim that this so-called variant is ALSO in the US and UK, again without evidence. They tell everyone to be very scared and shelter in their homes with 50 masks.
Not only is this not scientific, it's also evil and absurd.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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