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MASS VACCINE DEATH COVERUP! - Jab Is The Fake Variant! - Fake Variant To Be Blamed On Pure Bloods!
World Alternative Media
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2052 views • November 27, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the new fake variant which in reality is just a massive hike in vaccine deaths as people's immune function collapses due to jabbing themselves with poison.
We warned that this would happen and now, here we are. A new fake variant to be blamed on unjabbed despite the variant itself literally being the jab. While it's expected, a lot of stupid people are going along with it.
In this video, we break down the latest fear mongering news pushed out by the mainstream media as they claim without evidence that this variant is moving country to country despite no test being available to possibly either isolate or pick up on it, or even discern it from covid or the flu.
The media and people like Dr. Fauci also claim that this so-called variant is ALSO in the US and UK, again without evidence. They tell everyone to be very scared and shelter in their homes with 50 masks.
Not only is this not scientific, it's also evil and absurd.

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World Alternative Media
2021
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healthfreedomvaccinesnewspoliticssciencevaccinenwoconspiracymandatevoluntaryismjabjosh sigurdsoncoronaviruscovid19covidvariantomicronwam
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