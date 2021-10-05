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YouTube Changes Policy To Hide Up to 2,000,000 Secret Deaths by Vaccine (by Dr. Joseph Mercola)
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266 views • October 05, 2021
Source: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/10/04/youtube-changes-policy-bans-mercola.aspx
1% of deaths by Vaccine are reported.
15,000+ Deaths by vaccine are reported
Potential real deaths by jabbing ~ 2 million
1% of deaths by Vaccine are reported.
15,000+ Deaths by vaccine are reported
Potential real deaths by jabbing ~ 2 million
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