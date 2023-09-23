29. Spare Your Life Time

If you untie the packet's tight knot,

Spare your life time and tear it;

Do not exchange your own Life Lot

On trifles if you want to lead.





Do not concern yourself long while

With one mundane task, try to be

In such deeds mindful and agile

To carry out and get free.





Don’t dissipate your time on something

That drains your needful juice of life,

On foisted goals bringing nothing

But self-deceit and overdrive.





If you spend time on false maneuvers

(Somebody's formed by) you miss what

May give you freedom and assurance

And make existence truly glad.





Spare your life time, it will allow you

To do more useful, right-way deals,

More frequently pump up your purview

And actually develop skills!