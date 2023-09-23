Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
29. Spare Your Life Time
channel image
ZSpoetry
0 Subscribers
10 views
Published Yesterday

If you untie the packet's tight knot,

Spare your life time and tear it;

Do not exchange your own Life Lot

On trifles if you want to lead.


Do not concern yourself long while

With one mundane task, try to be

In such deeds mindful and agile

To carry out and get free.


Don’t dissipate your time on something

That drains your needful juice of life,

On foisted goals bringing nothing

But self-deceit and overdrive.


If you spend time on false maneuvers

(Somebody's formed by) you miss what

May give you freedom and assurance

And make existence truly glad.


Spare your life time, it will allow you

To do more useful, right-way deals,

More frequently pump up your purview

And actually develop skills!

Keywords
liferight-waypurview

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket