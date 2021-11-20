© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
KIRSCH AND CRAWFORD - THE VACCINES ARE (WORSE) THAN USELESS VAERS
Follow
6
Share
Report
101 views • November 20, 2021
Statistician Mathew Crawford talks to me about why he believes that the vaccines are completely ineffective based on the data. He also talks about gaming of the clinical trials to make the data look good when in fact the vaccines are killing people who are more susceptible to the virus which then makes the survivors look more immune. This is a long interview, but if you really want to understand the games that are being played and how the medical community is fooled, you'll want to listen to the interview.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.