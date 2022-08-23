The CCP Lowers Benchmark Lending Rates To Revive Economy

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https://gnews.org/post/p1c6q7506
08/22/2022 WION News: Adding to the easing measures announced last week,China has cut its benchmark lending rates today. And this is Beijing stepping up its efforts to spur credit demand in an economy that’s been hobbled by a property crisis and also a resurgence of COVID 19 infections