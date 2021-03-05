What are the black flags at the US Capitol? Why So Many Buses Around the Congress?

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In short, it seems the black flags are POW/MIA flags that are now required to be flown at the Capitol, the White House, military cemeteries, and post offices due to a law signed by President Trump in 2019. The National POW/MIA Flag Act, Public Law 116-67, was signed by President Trump on November 7, 2019 and should mean you’ll see this flag anytime you see the Capitol or White House on TV, or even when you visit your local post office.
The second question was about the buses. Why are their tour buses when there are no tourists? From what I’ve seen, the National Guard has been using these unused tourist buses as a shuttle service. I’ve gone back in my video files over the last month and pulled up some scenes of these buses moving around between the DC National Guard Armory, the Capitol and hotels and other locations downtown. I’ve seen them during the day and at night.
Is every single flag flying a POW/MIA flag? Is every single bus I see a National Guard bus? I can’t possibly know that. No one can. I can only show you what I see during my walks. If you have a specific place you want me to film, hit me up and I’ll try to take a hike down there so you can see it too.
Thanks for watching.
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PenguinSix is an apolitical guy in a political town who likes to walk a lot. He has hiked over 17,000 miles (27,000kms) in the past six years and is still walking today. He is an American expat who spent the last decade in Hong Kong with his family and is now back in Washington DC, continuing his daily ritual of taking very long hikes around the city catching the sights and sounds of the city while live streaming to share with others. History, culture, life as an expat (with reverse culture shock), and the patheticness of the Chinese food in Washington DC are regular topics of discussion. Feel free to follow him on other social media accounts such as:
Twitter @penguinsix https://twitter.com/PenguinSix