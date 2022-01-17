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Defend the Filibuster. Stop the attempt to ram through a radical Marxist, anti-American Agenda!
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Alert Summary
The far-left wants to abolish the filibuster in its attempt to ram through a radical Marxist, anti-American agenda.
The far-left is seeking to abolish the filibuster in an attempt to ram through its radical Marxist, anti-American agenda.
Since Joe Biden assumed the presidency, his administration and congressional Democrats have attempted to enact multiple radical, far-left policies in their attempt to obtain total control over the nation. These include Washington, D.C., statehood, a mass amnesty of illegal aliens, the “Build Back Better Act,” multiple pro-fraud election bills, radical pro-union legislation, expanding the draft to women, implementing a UN gun control treaty, and much more.
However, for most of these destructive policies, the only thing blocking them is the filibuster. The filibuster’s roots stretch back to 1789, and it has been the Senate’s practice since 1806. It has played an important role in making the Senate “the world’s greatest deliberative body.”
Now, Biden’s handlers and congressional Democrats want to totally demolish this 230-plus-year history — along with everything else contrary to leftist values. Nearly every Democrat senator supports, or is at least open to, abolishing or changing the filibuster. Furthermore, in a January 11 speech, Biden formally endorsed abolishing the filibuster.
The anti-filibuster push is not a spontaneous effort. Major left-wing “dark money” groups are funding and pushing this effort behind the scenes.
The filibuster is in greater danger than ever. It is the dam holding back the Democrats’ radical Marxist agenda. Call and email your senators and tell them to strongly defend the filibuster and to oppose all attempts to change or weaken it.
Alert Summary
The far-left wants to abolish the filibuster in its attempt to ram through a radical Marxist, anti-American agenda.
The far-left is seeking to abolish the filibuster in an attempt to ram through its radical Marxist, anti-American agenda.
Since Joe Biden assumed the presidency, his administration and congressional Democrats have attempted to enact multiple radical, far-left policies in their attempt to obtain total control over the nation. These include Washington, D.C., statehood, a mass amnesty of illegal aliens, the “Build Back Better Act,” multiple pro-fraud election bills, radical pro-union legislation, expanding the draft to women, implementing a UN gun control treaty, and much more.
However, for most of these destructive policies, the only thing blocking them is the filibuster. The filibuster’s roots stretch back to 1789, and it has been the Senate’s practice since 1806. It has played an important role in making the Senate “the world’s greatest deliberative body.”
Now, Biden’s handlers and congressional Democrats want to totally demolish this 230-plus-year history — along with everything else contrary to leftist values. Nearly every Democrat senator supports, or is at least open to, abolishing or changing the filibuster. Furthermore, in a January 11 speech, Biden formally endorsed abolishing the filibuster.
The anti-filibuster push is not a spontaneous effort. Major left-wing “dark money” groups are funding and pushing this effort behind the scenes.
The filibuster is in greater danger than ever. It is the dam holding back the Democrats’ radical Marxist agenda. Call and email your senators and tell them to strongly defend the filibuster and to oppose all attempts to change or weaken it.
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