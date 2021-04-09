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Edmonton Church Barricaded Off Pastor Looking At More Jail Time! This Is Tyranny!
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390 views • April 09, 2021
Pastor Coates of GraceLife Church in Edmonton Alberta Canada has already done time in jail for fighting against this tyranny. Now it seems he will do even more all because people refuse to fight the tyranny of government! Also another mass vax site was shut down temporarily due to reactions and a great story out of Colorado!
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https://www.christianitytoday.com/news/2021/april/canadian-church-gracelife-alberta-closed-barricade-covid.html
https://nypost.com/2021/04/08/second-vaccine-site-paused-after-adverse-reactions-to-johnson-johnson-shots/
https://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/pilot-flies-family-kicked-off-southwest-flight-to-austin?utm_campaign=trueanthem&;utm_medium=trueanthem&utm_source=facebook
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
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Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
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Article Links:
https://www.christianitytoday.com/news/2021/april/canadian-church-gracelife-alberta-closed-barricade-covid.html
https://nypost.com/2021/04/08/second-vaccine-site-paused-after-adverse-reactions-to-johnson-johnson-shots/
https://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/pilot-flies-family-kicked-off-southwest-flight-to-austin?utm_campaign=trueanthem&;utm_medium=trueanthem&utm_source=facebook
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