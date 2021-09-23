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Capital Raises & Acquisitions of Canadian VS U.S. Companies
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10 views • September 23, 2021
U.S. companies have raised more money in the first 8 months of 2021 than in any full year since the Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker began.
Canadian companies raised $4.9B in 2018, representing 3.9x the $1.2B that their U.S. counterparts raised. However, So far in 2021, U.S. companies have raised $5.6B, approximately 1.8x their Canadian counterparts.
Canadian companies acquired nearly 211 companies in 2018, representing 2x the 103 acquisitions made by U.S. operators. YTD U.S. operators acquired 122 companies, 1.4x their Canadian counterparts.
Why? listen to the talking hedge, your cannabis business podcast.
Show Notes:
2021: U.S. Cannabis Dominates Deal Volume
https://www.viridianca.com/chart2
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 783 The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Canadian companies raised $4.9B in 2018, representing 3.9x the $1.2B that their U.S. counterparts raised. However, So far in 2021, U.S. companies have raised $5.6B, approximately 1.8x their Canadian counterparts.
Canadian companies acquired nearly 211 companies in 2018, representing 2x the 103 acquisitions made by U.S. operators. YTD U.S. operators acquired 122 companies, 1.4x their Canadian counterparts.
Why? listen to the talking hedge, your cannabis business podcast.
Show Notes:
2021: U.S. Cannabis Dominates Deal Volume
https://www.viridianca.com/chart2
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 783 The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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