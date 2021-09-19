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Former VP WHO: “Unvaccinated people are not dangerous; vaccinated people are dangerous"
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42 views • September 19, 2021
Former Vice-President of the European Advisory Group to the WHO: "Vaccinated People Should Be Put in Quarantine and Should Be Isolated From the Society"

Professor Perrone is one of France’s most highly rated experts in infectious diseases and long-time vaccine policy chief. He is being censored and criticized despite his knowledge in the field of viral diseases and vaccines.

His interview last August with the UK Column has gained more attention after last night’s FDA hearing on the booster shots. Here’s an excerpt from his interview:

“Vaccinated people are at risk of the new variants and transmitted. It’s been proven in different countries so vaccinated people should be put in quarantine and should be isolated from society. Unvaccinated people are not dangerous; vaccinated people are dangerous to others. It’s proven in Israel now, where I’m in contact with many physicians in Israel. They’re having big problems now; severe cases in hospitals are among vaccinated people. And in the UK also, you had a larger vaccination program and also there are problems.”

Professor Perrone continued by attacking the media on their lies that all the hospitals were full of patients, which is not the case. He said that the “variants” were less and less virulent.

He also shared his view on the use of Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine as COVID treatment.

“So for hydroxychloroquine, I agree, but unfortunately there are not many randomized studies. But for ivermectin, there were randomized studies, and now it’s been proven. And in India now, it’s spectacular. In the Indian states where they widely used ivermectin, the success was huge, and in the states of India where they didn’t use ivermectin but they were inoculating with this so-called “vaccine”, it was a catastrophe.
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whounvaccinatedvaccinated people
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