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Roberto Burioni: ma è un virus o una barzelletta?
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18 views • May 22, 2020
Dall'intervento che ieri Il Prof. Burioni ha fatto nella trasmissione Che tempo che fa, ho estratto alcuni passaggi in cui ho sottolineato diverse contraddizioni. È un pò lungo ma ne vale la pena.
Aiutami ad informare il più possibile, se la pensi come me condividi il video per favore.
#CORONAVIRUS #OLTREILCORONAVIRUS #IOPENSO
https://www.raiplay.it/video/2020/04/Che-Tempo-Che-Fa--a912bbc0-c071-41fb-b8d4-ff411805c2d8.html
Fonte: https://www.facebook.com/gianlucaspinapage/videos/168606270975513/?v=168606270975513
Aiutami ad informare il più possibile, se la pensi come me condividi il video per favore.
#CORONAVIRUS #OLTREILCORONAVIRUS #IOPENSO
https://www.raiplay.it/video/2020/04/Che-Tempo-Che-Fa--a912bbc0-c071-41fb-b8d4-ff411805c2d8.html
Fonte: https://www.facebook.com/gianlucaspinapage/videos/168606270975513/?v=168606270975513
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