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2022-03-03 Embedded Nano Chips in Star Trek
Rev. LeRoy
Rev. LeRoy
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84 views • March 08, 2022
Sources:

The Stew Peters Show
https://odysee.com/@RonVaillant/Graphine-Oxide
Radical Graphene Oxide in Blood Photos
Mirrored by Ron Vaillant on Odysee.com October 13th, 2021

Star Trek The Next Generation
Season 3 Episode 1
Title: Evolution
Air Date: September 25, 1989
https://www.amazon.com/Star-Trek-Generation-Complete-Blu-ray/dp/B01BP06ENA/ref=sr_1_2?crid=1FZGV34V3WVX&;keywords=startrek+next+generation+series&qid=1646239476&sprefix=startrek%2Caps%2C390&sr=8-2

Exopolitics Today with Dr. Michael Salla
Buried Ukraine space ark in Kherson activates so Russia takes over
https://rumble.com/vwbcgz-buried-ukraine-space-ark-in-kherson-activates-so-russia-takes-over.html

Contact with the Council of Nine & Roddenberry’s Star Trek Future
https://rumble.com/voqlon-contact-with-the-council-of-nine-and-roddenberrys-star-trek-future.html

Restored Republic via a GCR: Update as of Fri. 4 March 2022
Compiled Fri. 4 March 2022 12:01 am EST by Judy Byington
https://dinarchronicles.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Restored-Republic-via-a-GCR-3-4-2022.docx

SITUATION UPDATE 3/4/22
We The People NEWSWe The People NEWS
https://rumble.com/vwgnbj-situation-update-3422.html

Wikipedia Macintosh SE/30
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Macintosh_SE/30

Magnavox 1985 Color TV
https://magnavoxhistory.com/portfolio/1985-color-tv/

Wikipedia DVD
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DVD

The 5th Dimension- Aquarius / Let The Sunshine In (1969)
https://youtu.be/gwm_HvukqJA

© 2022 Rev. LeRoy Cressy
This video is provided under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike
4.0 License.
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Keywords
healthstartrekcovid19
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