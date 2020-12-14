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Antrim County Forensics Report Proves Fraud!!!!.
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75 views • December 14, 2020
BREAKING BOMBSHELL: Antrim Co. Forensic Report Reveals Dominion Machines Were Set At 68.05% Error Rate…Meaning 68.05% Of Ballots Could Be Sent Out For Mass Adjudication, Giving Individuals Or Machines Ability To Change 68.05% Of Votes
Download the Antrim County Forensic Report
https://beta.documentcloud.org/documents/20423772-antrim-county-forensics-report
Download the Antrim County Forensic Report
https://beta.documentcloud.org/documents/20423772-antrim-county-forensics-report
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